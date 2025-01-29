Current Browns QB Lands Unexpected New Job for Super Bowl
The 2024 NFL season is nearly over as Super Bowl 59 approaches. Even though all eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, it turns out that the Cleveland Browns will also be making their presence felt at the Superdome next week.
Super Bowl News Browns QB Jameis Winston Named Digital Correspondent
On Wednesday, FOX Sports announced that Browns quarterback Jameis Winston will serve as a digital correspondent for this year's Super Bowl. It'll also be somewhat of a NOLA homecoming for Winston, who was with the New Orleans Saints from 2020 to 2023.
Anyone who's been following the Browns (or just Winston) this season shouldn't be surprised by the above announcement.
After starting QB Deshaun Watson's season ended in mid-October, it didn't take Winston long to become one of Cleveland's most popular players. It seemed like the former Florida State QB was giving a new viral quote whenever he stepped in front of a microphone, whether it was a fiery pregame interview or sharing his love of snow angel-making.
As usual, Winston's unpredictable off-field personality translated into some chaos on the field. Although he was far from perfect under center, the ex-Pro Bowl QB kept Browns fans invested in what was a disappointing season, completing 61.1% of passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns (to 12 interceptions), and an 80.6 passer rating in 12 appearances (7 starts).
It remains to be seen if Winston will be back in Cleveland next season. The 31-year-old passer is a free agent in March and will garner plenty of attention as one of the best available backup QBs.
In the meantime, Browns fans will surely be firing Winston throughout the lead-up to Super Bowl 59. One of the most entertaining personalities in the game today, he'll only amplify what will already be an unforgettable experience in New Orleans.