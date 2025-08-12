Departed Browns QB Already Working His Magic on New Team

The Cleveland Browns have been the football home of more quarterbacks than the franchise would like to admit over the last two decades. There is no way around that fact.

While some of the signal-callers who have made their way through Cleveland have been total disappointments, others have managed to at least share their respective flair for the game with the Dawg Pound.

Despite his shortcomings, one recent member of the Browns' roster provided fans in Cleveland with dramatic plays, both positive and negative, during his tenure as the starting quarterback in town. Now, he has taken the show on the road to the NFC East, but the former No. 1 overall pick is still the same outgoing personality that Browns fans remember.

Ex-Browns QB Jameis Winston Already Working His Magic on Giants

Following the New York Giants' preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, Winston shared an image on social media of him attempting to avoid a Bills defender, as well as one of the Heisman Trophy, an award he won during his time at Florida State. Winston was clearly trying to compare his stiff-arm attempt from the preseason game to the pose on the famous statue awarded annually to college football's best player.

This is peak Jameis Winston. From messages like this, to the famous pre-game speeches to his teammates. This is why fans find Winston so entertaining, beyond his ability to throw the football.

Winston spent the 2024 season on Cleveland's roster and wound up starting in seven of the 12 games he appeared in. The results weren't great. Winston owned a 2-5 record as a starter for the Browns, but it's hard to say he didn't provide fans with some exciting moments when allowed to play. He completed over 61% of his passes for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdown passes, and 12 interceptions. Winston also recorded one rushing touchdown.

Considering that Cleveland finished the year with a record of 3-14, the fact that Winston went 2-5 as a starter shows just how dreadful the rest of the quarterbacks who saw time under center performed when their number was called. If the roster around him wasn't good enough to win games, at least Winston provided fans with excitement.

Now, he is trying to do the same as a backup to Russell Wilson in New York. We'll just have to wait and see if he can help turn one of the toughest media markets in the country into a more lighthearted group of reporters.

