Departed Browns WR Takes Dig at Cleveland to Impress New Team

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of another rebuild now that the Deshaun Watson contract can be labeled as an absolute bust of a deal.

With that being the case, one recently departed member of the roster expressed his happiness to be part of a different NFL franchise and pointed to one specific reason as to why he's so thankful to be in a destination that was once among the league's most avoided.

Former Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore joined the Buffalo Bills this offseason and the way he has been welcomed to the town by Bills fans has already made an impression on him. So much so, Brown took to social media to make how happy he was in upstate New York known.

Understandably, Moore would be excited about joining a playoff contender with an MVP candidate at quarterback. Winning in the NFL requires a total team effort. It is no shock to say that Buffalo is closer to the point where they know that performance will come week in and week out than Cleveland is. Their recent stretch of success cements that fact.

With all of that being said, it is not like Moore was ever treated poorly during his time in Cleveland. This is a football city and always will be. Browns fans are among the most dedicated the league has to offer when it comes to its supporters.

The fact of the matter is, the wide receiver never lived up to the expectations placed on his shoulders upon arriving in Cleveland. In two seasons with the Browns, he logged 120 receptions on 206 targets for 1,178 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Moore is in danger of burning bridges if he keeps this up. Hopefully he remembers that no deal in the NFL is permanent, so heaping praise on Buffalo that makes the Dawg Pound look bad could very well come back to bite him.

The receiver will wind up back in Cleveland later this year as an opponent, assuming he makes it through roster cuts with the Bills. The last thing he would want to do is be looked at as a former member of the roster turned villain.

