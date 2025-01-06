Deshaun Watson Injury Update Confirms Browns Need a New QB for 2025
By Jovan Alford
After a disappointing 3-14 season that saw the Cleveland Browns lose starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to another season-ending injury, the Browns will likely be in the market for a new quarterback.
Watson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, putting the Browns in a tough position at QB. Cleveland rolled with Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe, who all saw action over the last two-plus months of the regular season.
The Browns hope Watson will make a full recovery and is ready to play next season. However, based on the latest news from GM Andrew Berry, Cleveland needs to have a backup plan ready to go at QB.
According to Mary Kay Cabot.com of Cleveland, Berry told reporters on Monday Watson had a setback in his ruptured Achilles surgery. Berry said the team found out yesterday and they don’t know how it will impact next season.
Additionally, the Browns GM told reporters that this setback will delay Watson’s recovery, but it's still too early to say on a return timetable, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Berry mentioned that the veteran quarterback reported that something didn’t feel right and the setback was discovered upon further evaluation. Finally, Cleveland will know if Watson needs another operation in the coming days and weeks, per Oyefusi.
The Browns reportedly restructured Watson’s contract two days after Christmas as he has two years left on his five-year fully guaranteed deal. The veteran QB’s reworked contract now has four void years, which allows the Browns to push his dead salary cap into 2030.
However, with Watson suffering a setback and Cleveland having the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they should highly consider taking a QB. Even when he played over the last two years, Watson showed he wasn’t the answer.
The Browns need a fresh face to take over the franchise, whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, who are the consensus top-two quarterbacks in the ‘25 draft class. If the Browns don’t go the draft route, they could look at free agency too – and take a flier on Justin Fields or maybe Kirk Cousins (if he’s released).
