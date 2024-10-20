Deshaun Watson Leaves Week 7 Game With Potentially Major Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ offense suffered a significant loss as starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was carted off the field with an apparent Achilles injury on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Browns’ starting quarterback was seen on the cart visibly upset as he departed in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. It looks like Watson was trying to push off or make a football move before his Achilles snapped/popped.
Before suffering his lower leg injury, the 29-year-old quarterback completed 15-of-17 passes for 128 yards. Last season, Watson only played in six games after undergoing a season-ending shoulder injury.
If you are Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski this is the last thing you want to see as the offense has struggled all season to generate points and explosive plays.
Heading into their Week 7 clash against the Bengals, Watson completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. However, he’s been under immense pressure, getting sacked 29 times this season.
With Watson out for the rest of Sunday’s game, Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will lean on second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Thompson-Robinson was shockingly named the backup quarterback for today’s contest after veteran Jameis Winston has been the QB2.
Thompson-Robinson does have some playing experience under his belt as he played in eight games and started three as a rookie in 2023. We’ll have more information on Watson’s injury when it becomes available.
