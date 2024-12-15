Devastating Nick Chubb News After Week 15 Injury Could End Time With Browns
By Jovan Alford
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was asked about his future with the team. Chubb told reporters that he would like to finish his career in Cleveland.
The 28-year-old running back is scheduled to be a pending free agent after this season and it's not guaranteed that the Browns will bring Chubb back. On Sunday, the veteran running back didn’t play his best and suffered a potential season-ending injury.
According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Chubb walked to the locker room after spending time in the medical tent. Chubb was eventually ruled out with a foot injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
After Sunday’s 14-point loss to the Chiefs, the veteran playmaker was seen leaving the locker room in a walking boot and crutches, per WEWS reporter Camryn Justice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Chubb broke his foot, per Oyefusi.
If you are a Cleveland fan, you don’t want to hear about Chubb dealing with another lower-body injury, especially since he returned in October from a devastating injury he suffered last season.
The veteran running back struggled against the Chiefs’ defense as he only had 41 yards on nine carries.
It’s been an uneven start for Chubb; who is one of the best running backs in the NFL when he’s healthy. Heading into Week 15, the Browns star had 291 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries. Chubb also possessed a 3.1 yards per carry – the lowest of his terrific career.
With all that being said, the star running back’s season and Browns’ career could be over as a broken foot takes a couple of months to heal. Cleveland is eliminated from the playoff push, so there’s no urgency to rush Chubb back.
As for the offseason, it will be interesting to see what Chubb’s value is on the open market from other teams. When healthy, Chubb is tremendous, but he’ll miss more time again after only playing in 10 games over the last two years.
The Browns would like to re-sign Chubb this offseason if the price is right, but Cleveland also must think about the future at RB whether in the draft or free agency.
More Browns news and analysis: