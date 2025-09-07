Dylan Sampson's Week 1 Breakout Puts Jerome Ford in Danger

The Cleveland Browns opened the 2025 NFL season with a disappointing 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland puts up its trademark fight in this one, and kicking troubles are mostly to blame for this contest ending in an L. Several players did their best to stand out to head coach Kevin Stefanski's class, though, including rookie running back Dylan Sampson.

Drafted 126th overall in April, Sampson dazzled in his NFL debut by giving Cleveland's backfield some energy when it looked like it had none. It was the type of performance the Browns' offense needed with fellow RB Quinshon Judkins missing Week 1 after signing his rookie contract on Saturday, and veteran runner Jerome Ford struggling to produce.

In fact, Sampson's impressive showing may have been enough to put his veteran counterpart's job in jeopardy moving forward.

Dylan Sampson's Debut Spells Bad News for Jerome Ford's Browns Future

Ford is playing the 2025 season on a one-year, $1.8 million contract, meaning that having a strong campaign is crucial for his bank account's future. He was expected to take on lead duties following Nick Chubb's offseason departure, especially with Sampson and Judkins both being rookies, but now it looks like the 25-year-old RB's role is no longer as secure as it once was.

Ford has a reputation for helping the Browns in the passing game, having hauled in 544 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 81 catches across the last two seasons. Instead of living up to that reputation, the Tampa, FL native failed to make a positive market in the passing game on Sunday, catching his lone target for a three-yard loss.

It was a long day for a Cleveland backfield that only produced 49 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, but it was Sampson who stood out by pacing his teammates in attempts (12) and rushing yards (29).

As the ground game struggled, Browns quarterback Joe Flacco trusted Sampson enough to throw to him eight times, resulting in as many catches for 64 receiving yards. Additionally, the first-year RB's solid showing came despite playing fewer snaps than Ford, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Judkins expected to potentially make his NFL debut next week, there's no telling what Ford's role will look like against the Baltimore Ravens. Judkins averaged a whopping 5.1 yards per carry during his three seasons with Ole Miss and Ohio State, and a strong start to his pro career could launch Ford into RB3 territory.

With Judkins looking like a serious contender for leading rusher, and Sampson proving he's not only a capable receiver but a legitimate weapon through the air, Ford's only passable contributions in both facets leave him in a dangerous position as Cleveland's youth movement looks to take over.

