Early Browns 7-Round Mock Draft to Retool in 2025
2. 2nd round: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
This is not considered to be one of the best draft classes in recent memory, but one of the areas where this class is undeniably strong is an area the Browns will absolutely appreciate: The defensive front.
This defensive line class is loaded and as a result, we could see a good player or two drop to the second day. In this case, it just so happens to be a local product in Tyleik Williams from Ohio State, a player who could come in and help the Browns recover from the failed selection of Siaki Ika and rejoin his old teammate Mike Hall on the Browns' defensive line.
Williams is going to come to the NFL and instantly upgrade any team's run defense.
3. 3rd round: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
The Browns are potentially going to need to re-evaluate their tackle position after this season given all of the injuries Jack Conklin has been dealing with as well as the fact that Jedrick Wills is slated to hit free agency in 2025. They could still potentially bring both of those guys back but if they want to improve this team in other areas, they're going to likely have to get more cost-effective options at tackle.
Maybe Dawand Jones can still be something for this team at right tackle (he's on IR as of right now) but the Browns should be looking into long-term options at left tackle. Josh Conerly Jr., a two-year starter for the Ducks who looks like an ascending player.
4. 3rd round (2nd pick): Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
The Browns traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills before the 2024 NFL trade deadline, opening up snaps and targets for the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman. Although Jeudy and Tillman should be expected to be around in 2025, I'm not sure Moore will be back in Cleveland and they need to continue looking to add playmakers to the offense.
Tory Horton has been limited this year due to injury but he was dominant the previous two seasons at Colorado State.