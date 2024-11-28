Early Browns 7-Round Mock Draft to Retool in 2025
5. 4th round: Sebastian Castro, CB, Iowa
One of the areas the Cleveland Browns might look to upgrade in the 2025 NFL Draft is the nickel cornerback position. Former first-round pick Greg Newsome will be heading into the last year of his rookie deal.
There's no guarantee the Browns will keep him and can supplement that potential loss by getting a guy who has been outstanding in the slot at Iowa in Sebastian Castro, a physical playmaker who is NFL-ready.
6. 5th round: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
It wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns target a running back much earlier than this, especially if franchise legend Nick Chubb leaves in 2025 free agency. The Browns will need to continue to supplement their depth at this position anyway and Dylan Sampson is having an absolutely phenomenal season for the Vols. He has 22 total touchdowns this year and is averaging 119 yards per game.
7. 6th round: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
You can never have too many pass rushers, and the Browns traded from their depth this year at the deadline, sending Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions. Here, they get former Georgia Tech transfer Jared Ivey, who is having a big year at Ole Miss with seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Ivey has some intriguing traits off the edge to gamble on here late in the draft.
8. 6th round (2nd pick): Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia
Just like you can never have too many good pass rushers, you can never have enough offensive line depth in today's NFL. The Browns have a lot of picks late on Day 3 of this draft class and they would be wise to invest in some potential swing players or even developmental starters on the offensive line. Wilson gives you another option at the center position with guard flexibility.
9. 6th round (3rd pick): Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
The Browns use their third sixth-round pick in this 2025 mock draft on an underrated playmaker out of Rutgers, Kyle Monangai. Although he's only 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds, Monangai has been consistent and reliable, averaging over five yards per carry on nearly 500 total carries the last two seasons with 27 total touchdowns.
10. 6th round (4th pick): Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson is a surprise pick here for the Browns because his stock should probably be higher than the 6th round at this point. Over the last two seasons, Dotson has put himself on the NFL map in a big way with nine total interceptions, four of them for touchdowns. He's a playmaker in the secondary and probably the steal of this Browns mock draft.
11. 6th round (5th pick): Simeon Barrow, DL, Miami
The Browns close out this mock draft by adding an underrated player on the Miami Hurricanes defensive line in Simeon Barrow. Barrow has a career-best 5.5 sacks this season for the Canes and has been consistently productive over the course of his collegiate career. He spent his first three years at Michigan State and is continuing to elevate his stock with Miami this year.
