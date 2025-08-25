Ex-Browns Captain's Disastrous Stint with New Team Is Already Over

The Cleveland Browns made a slew of roster moves on Sunday, as they work on chopping their roster down from 90 to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.

For the players that get cut, they might have to go elsewhere to find their next opportunity. But those who get waived and goes through waivers unclaimed, they might have a chance to return to Cleveland on the practice squad.

While Cleveland is figuring out their 53-man roster and practice squad, many ex-Browns players are hoping to be on a roster when Week 1 of the regular season begins.

However, one former Browns linebacker will not have that chance as his new team has already decided to kick him to the curb.

Tampa is releasing veteran LB Anthony Walker Jr., who has been on the Physically Unable to Perform List but is said to be “healthy and ready to go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2025

Former Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. Gets Released by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. Schefter adds that the former Browns defender has been on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, but “he’s healthy and ready to go.”

The 30-year-old Walker signed a one-year, $1.42 million deal with the Buccaneers at the start of free agency this offseason after spending the previous season in Miami. The veteran linebacker was placed on the PUP/NFI list in July as he recovered from a knee injury.

According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Walker didn’t practice during training camp, but does not rule out the possibility of the Bucs bringing him back on the practice squad. However, Auman also reports Tampa Bay didn’t believe the vet would be able to contribute to open the regular season.

Walker never practiced in training camp, so they're releasing him rather than placing him on the reserve-NFI list, where they wouldn't have to pay him. Sets up at least one rookie LB making the Bucs' 53-man roster. https://t.co/K8clFITDJZ — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 25, 2025

It's possible the Bucs bring LB Anthony Walker back on the practice squad, but didn't feel he would be able to contribute in Week 1 because he hadn't practiced at all due to an offseason knee injury. He could also sign elsewhere if a team signs off on his health. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 25, 2025

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Walker goes elsewhere, or decides to take a p-squad opportunity in Tampa. Last season with the Dolphins, the former Browns defender played in 14 games and made eight starts.

Walker racked up 68 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception. According to Pro Football Focus, Walker had a 69.5 run defense grade, but struggled in coverage with a 39.2 grade.

Before deciding to take his talents to the Sunshine state for the last two years, Walker spent three years in Cleveland, where he was a standout defender.

Given his age and health, one does wonder if he can return to that level, and if he’ll be a starter on his next team.

