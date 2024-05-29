Deshaun Watson Has the Power to Reunite with College Teammate on Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a stout roster and are hoping for a year of health in 2024. Last year, Cleveland was completely ravaged by injuries, and they are hoping that doesn't happen this season.
Watson is heading into his third year with the team after signing his monster five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. He was one of the players who suffered a season-ending injury in 2023 but he's slated to be ready to roll for next season.
With a big season on the horizon, the latest report revealed that Watson has the power to get a former college teammate on the team in 2024.
Browns News: Cleveland May Consider Signing Hunter Renfrow
According to Mary Kat Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns may consider signing free agent WR Hunter Renfrow if Watson requests it.
These two played together at Clemson University from 2015-2016, including winning a national championship in 2016. Together, they supplied 77 receptions, 987 yards, and 11 touchdowns.
Although they haven't played together in the NFL, they've built chemistry together in college and that could return in Cleveland if they wanted to cross that path.
After starting off his career well with the Las Vegas Raiders, Renfrow has struggled over the past couple of years. One reason for that was the terrible experiment of Josh McDaniels as the lead man for the Raiders.
The 28-year-old has shown he could be a very capable and effective wideout in the league. In five NFL seasons, Renfrow has logged 269 receptions for 2,884 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.
Watson has the power within the Browns organization to bring in Renfrow and that's something he should think about. Considering the fact that they already have a history together.
