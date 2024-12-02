Failed Browns Coach Lands Shocking New Job After Sudden Firing
By Joe Summers
Failed former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens just landed a surprise new job, being named the interim head coach for fired North Carolina Tar Heels legend Mack Brown.
Despite a disastrous career with Cleveland, Kitchens became the top option for the Tar Heels. It's a surprise to see him land the job, yet it's still nice to see a former Brown experiencing positive opportunities following leaving the organization.
Kitchens had a poor record with the team, yet it's clear he's still a bright football mind.
Former Browns HC Freddie Kitchens Lands New Job
This piece of news may come as a bit of a surprise to Browns fans, yet those who watched Kitchens lead this squad to a 6-10 may not be that surprised.
While Kitchens looked like he was ruining Baker Mayfield's career with the team, six wins seem hard to come by at this point. Kitchens may have been better than the fans let him appear to be, particularly evidenced by the struggles the orgaization has enabled.
Kevin Stefanski looks like a quaity coach. He's been hamstrung by the organization's committment to a mistake, and Stefanski's success masks some of those problems.
Nonetheless, the recognition that Kitchens is a bright mind makes the Browns' owners, the Haslam family, look even worse. The general public assumption looked poorly upon Kitchens initially, yet further evidence suggests he was in the right.
This is a franchise that made the playoffs last year. The fans deserve better. It's a great day to see Kitchens getting further opportunities, yet a poor one realizing the Browns are in the same spot they stated.