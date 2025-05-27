Failed Browns QB Makes Desperate Move to Help NFL Comeback

The Cleveland Browns organization has historically been a quarterback wasteland. However, general manager Andrew Berry aimed to change this when the franchise traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022. Unfortunately, the Watson trade is likely to go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history because of poor performance, suspensions and injuries.

In three seasons with Cleveland, Watson has missed 21 games due to injury. As a result, multiple quarterbacks have been forced to start games in place of him. In 2023, P.J. Walker was one of the multiple quarterbacks head coach Kevin Stefanski cycled through.

Walker's performances in 2023 weren't great, which ended up costing him future backup opportunities in the NFL. That said, according to a recent article from The Sporting News, Walker has found his way into the Canadian Football League (CFL) as a backup for the Calgary Stampeders. While it's not a starting gig, Walker may have the chance to take over and show NFL teams he should at least be on a practice squad.

Former Browns Quarterback P.J. Walker Gets One Last Opportunity in the CFL

During his time in Cleveland, Walker proved his play wasn't of backup quality in the NFL with his lousy performances. In six games ( two starts) with the Browns, the 30-year-old signal caller completed 48.6% of his passes ( 52/111) for 674 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions.

Though he had started games for the Carolina Panthers the prior three seasons, Walker's downfall should have been easy to see after he got beat out for a backup role by Division II quarterback Tyson Bagent in Chicago that offseason. Nevertheless, he did have a few shining moments with the Panthers, which is why Cleveland gave him a chance.

Walker's most memorable moment in the NFL was his Hail Mary touchdown pass to D.J. Moore in Week 8 of the 2022 season against the Atlanta Falcons. That said, even with this stint in the CFL, it will likely be difficult for the former Browns quarterback to find another job in the NFL.

