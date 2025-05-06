Failed Browns WR Blames Team for Poor Play

Not a lot has gone right with the Cleveland Browns' offense over the last couple seasons, and one of the biggest disappointments was when wide receiver Elijah Moore proved to be a total flop after being acquired in a trade with the New York Jets.

The Browns shipped out a second-round pick to land More, and he failed to eclipse even 700 receiving yards in either of his two seasons before departing in free agency this spring.

Moore, now a Buffalo Bill, has wasted no time in taking a parting shot at his former team.

Elijah Moore thrilled to be playing with Josh Allen after stints with Jets, Browns: "I have run into some quarterback trouble"https://t.co/kUjorSW8az — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 6, 2025

Elijah Moore Takes Parting Shot at Browns

In an interview with NFL.com, Moore is quoted as saying "I have run into some quarterback trouble ... I can't throw the ball to myself."

Now, you won't find any Browns fans who think he had a stellar QB situation in 2023 or 2024. Plenty of the passers he played with did struggle mightily. But were guys like P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson the reason Moore was such a bust?

Jerry Jeudy's 1,200-yard Pro Bowl campaign in 2024 says that no, it's not impossible for a receiver to light it up in Cleveland. Amari Cooper's 1,250 yards in 2023 send a similar message. Moore's struggles were his own, and it's a weak move to throw shade at your former team on the way out.

Consider that in 2023 Moore averaged just 6.2 yards per target. David Njoku (7.2), David Bell (7.3) and Amari Cooper (9.8) were all significantly more efficient. Things got especially ugly in 2024, with Moore's average plummeting to 5.3 yards per target. That was just No. 10 among all Browns players.

Moore's attitude, blaming his quarterback situation for the underwhelming start to his NFL career, is going to leave a sour taste in the mouth of Browns fans. He wasn't going to be remembered fondly either way, but now he can really expect to hear it when the Browns host the BIlls next season.

