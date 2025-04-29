Failed Former Browns Kicker Sent Packing Days After the Draft

Cleveland Browns fans have understandably spent the last week or so fully engaged with the 2025 NFL Draft. Their favorite team turned heads by selecting two quarterbacks and two running backs early on.

It's obvious that the organization wants to build a sustainable foundation on offense for whomever ultimately becomes the long-term answer under center, and identifying Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson as a two-headed monster in the backfield suggests it was a priority.

Special teams play can also often determine how effective a team can be, particularly one that doesn't have advantages elsewhere. Despite the Browns' kicker issues, one ex-placekicker just got kicked to the curb by his current squad.

In a corresponding move, Washington is releasing Zane Gonzalez. Matt Gay will the #Commanders’ kicker in 2025. https://t.co/k3aDlbdJpF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2025

Former Browns Kicker Zane Gonzalez Cut by Commanders After NFL Draft

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Washington Commanders signed kicker Matt Gay on a one-year deal over $4.25 million. In a corresponding move, the organization released former Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez.

It's hard to argue that Gonzalez has been overly effective during his six-year career. He was in Cleveland for two of those campaigns, making 17 of his 25 field goals and only 90.3% of his extra points, one of the worst marks in the NFL.

Gonzalez is not someone who has established himself as a long-term answer. It makes sense that the Commanders would prefer a safer option, especially after Gonzalez ranked 38th in the league in field goal percentage (71.4%) in 2024. There are only 32 teams, so Gonzalez was worse than numerous backups who qualified on the leaderboard.

Even though Dustin Hopkins was awful for the Browns, somehow hitting only 66.7% of his field goals (41st), it doesn't feel like the franchise regrets letting Gonzalez walk. He'd be an upgrade over Hopkins at this stage though, potentially suggesting a reunion could be in order.

Based on how awful Hopkins was, fans should hope for that. That said, neither Hopkins nor Gonzalez could inspire much confidence, so Cleveland needs to find a true weapon at that position.

