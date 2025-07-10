Former Brown Without a Job Deserves Training Camp Invite

The Cleveland Brows are set to open up training camp later this morning, with rookies reporting on July 18, followed by the veterans on July 22. There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Browns heading into camp, as they have four quarterbacks competing for the starting job.

This will easily be one of the biggest talking points in camp, not only in Cleveland but across the league. However, the Browns have other position battles worth paying attention to, as vets and rookies will be fighting to earn their spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Meanwhile, several former Browns players are still waiting to receive a call to be invited to training camp or to participate in a workout. Amari Cooper and Jadeveon Clowney are the most recognizable former Browns, who are still free agents and can argue they should be on a roster at this point in the offseason.

Ex-Browns RB D'Onta Foreman Should Be on a Team's 90-Man Roster

However, those two aren’t the only former Browns players who deserve to be in a training camp right now. Veteran running back D’Onta Foreman also should be on a respective team’s 90-man roster, even though he didn’t have the best of numbers last season

Foreman joined the Browns last offseason on a one-year, $1.29 million deal and initially didn’t make Cleveland’s 53-man roster at the end of the preseason.

The 29-year-old running back sustained a scary injury during training camp last summer, when he took a hit to the head, which caused neck pain. The veteran running back was immediately taken to the hospital, but was thankfully released shortly after.

Foreman didn’t play in Cleveland’s first preseason game, but saw action in the final two games, where he had 21 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Foreman didn’t have an easy camp, but Cleveland re-signed him two days later.

Then, when the regular season rolled around, Foreman appeared in 11 games and made three starts. He racked up 232 yards on 71 carries with a career-low 3.3 yards per carry, which isn’t great after having a 3.9 YPC in 2023 with the Chicago Bears.

The Browns didn’t bring Foreman back, as we saw that they addressed the RB spot in the 2025 NFL draft (Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson). That said, even though things did not pan out in Cleveland, Foreman has shown over his career that he’s a solid RB2/RB3 when given the opportunity.

For his career, the veteran running back has a 4.1 yards per carry average, which isn’t bad for a player who isn’t a speedster and is mostly effective in short yardage and inside the red zone. If he were to join a team now, that would be Foreman’s role right now, which isn’t bad, as teams can always use RB depth.

However, we can’t forget that Foreman is only a few years removed from rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Therefore, let’s not dismiss what the veteran running back has done in his career.

As we get closer to training camp, it will be interesting to see if Foreman receives any interest, especially with other RBs such as Ezekiel Elliott, Gus Edwards, and Jamaal Williams still available.

