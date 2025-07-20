Former Browns Bust Gifted Another Chance with Workout for NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, so there weren't many success stories to come out of northern Ohio when it came to the city's professional football franchise.

During the down year, Cleveland took chances on castoffs in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. One of those experiments was pass-rusher James Houston, but he failed to make an impact.

Despite this unimpressive showing, Houston has landed an audition for the 2025 campaign.

The #Cowboys are working out several free agent pass rushers ahead of camp, including Jesse Luketa, Kameron Cline and James Houston, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 20, 2025

Browns Bust James Houston Gifted 2nd Chance With Cowboys Workout

While he still has work to do before he is offered a contract, the Dallas Cowboys seem to see something in Houston. The franchise is bringing in the linebacker for a workout ahead of training camp.

Houston was claimed off waivers by the Browns in late November, and the former sixth-round draft pick made his first appearance for Cleveland during the team's Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Houston did not record a single tackle during his three games with the Browns, which led to the team allowing to walk as a free agent during the offseason.

With Dallas still working its way through contract negotiations with Micah Parsons, it isn't shocking to see the Cowboys get a look at some additional pass rushers in case those talks aren't concluded sooner rather than later.

Despite doing absolutely nothing during his stint with the Browns, Houston did record 8.0 sacks during his rookie season in Detroit, so there is some legitimate talent to work with there. Whether or not the Cowboys can figure out what it takes to tap into that potential yet again is another story altogether, though.

We'll just have to wait and see whether this is the landing spot the former Browns defender is searching for.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: