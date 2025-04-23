Former Browns Coach Still Helping Out Community Despite Firing

There aren't many names in the "former Cleveland Browns coach" category that bring up fond memories for Browns fans. More typical memories would be "frustrating," "agonizing," "exasperating," and maybe even "baffling."

But it's easy to remember that, outside of the stadium, these coaches are still just people living and working in Cleveland. And they form real connections with the community.

The Browns fired Alex Van Pelt in January 2024 after four years with the team, and he's continued to call Cleveland home in the offseason since then. He proved how much he cares about his city with a really meaningful gesture this week.

Alex Van Pelt Continues Making an Impact in Cleveland Years After Browns Firing

The tragic death of Jeremiah Kelly shook the Ohio sports world on Tuesday. A freshman football player at the University of Cincinnati, Kelly was a native of Avon, OH, and his passing has been hard on the community.

Van Pelt, while making no public statement or bringing any attention to the act himself, was quick to make an incredible gesture — donating $1,000 to a fundraiser for Kelly's family. At the time of writing, Van Pelt is the top donor.

The Browns' offensive coordinator from 2020 through 2023, Van Pelt spent last season with the New England Patriots before taking a job as a senior offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams for 2025.

While the Browns parted with him unceremoniously and he hasn't coached in Cleveland in over a year, it's heartwarming to see Van Pelt still making an impact in the community.

