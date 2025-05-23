Former Browns Defender Signs With New Team in Desperate Bid to Save Career

Former Cleveland Browns defensive back Trey Dean III has signed with a new team following his release earlier this month.

The UFL announced on Wednesday that former Browns safety signed with the DC Defenders with the 2025 regular season wrapping up. This is a great opportunity for Dean to get some film and game reps as the Defenders have a game this weekend against the Houston Roughnecks and next week against the Battlehawks.

The Defenders will also compete in the XFL Conference Championship game against the St. Louis Battlehawks, with the right to play for the UFL title. Therefore, Dean should have multiple opportunities to show NFL teams he can compete for a spot on the 53-man roster this summer.

The Browns cut Dean almost two weeks ago after several signings, including veteran safeties Rayshawn Jenkins and Damontae Kazee. With Jenkins and Kazee now on the 90-man roster, making the 25-year-old defender expendable.

Dean joined the Browns in October last season after the Kansas City Chiefs released him from their 90-man roster during training camp. Dean was immediately signed to Cleveland’s practice squad, but didn’t see any regular-season action.

After the 2024 regular season ended, the Browns signed the young safety to a futures deal, which allowed him to compete for a spot this upcoming season.

The former Browns defender, who began his career with the New York Jets in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, is still waiting to play in his first NFL regular season. However, he’ll get an opportunity to play in the UFL, which has opened up doors for other players to play in the NFL.

If Dean can make a couple of plays over the next few weeks, playing alongside former first-round pick DeAndre Baker, it could put him on the NFL radar before training camp.

