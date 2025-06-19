Former Browns Draft Bust Signs With New Team After 2 Years Away From NFL 

The Cleveland Browns were among the many teams that wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week, as they look ahead to training camp next month.

However, before we can flip the calendar to July, teams across the league are still making small changes to their 90-man rosters. The 90-man roster at this time of the year is an ever-changing process as teams try to find the best players to compete for a spot on the 53-man or practice squad.

Teams will either outright sign various free agents or bring in guys for a workout to see if they could be a good fit now or in the future.

The Browns haven’t brought anyone in recently to work out, but one of their former draft picks participated in a workout, which shockingly led to him getting signed.

Ex-Browns Defender Perrion Winfrey Signs With Dallas Cowboys

On Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reported that former Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

NEWS: The Dallas Cowboys are signing @USFLStallions DT Perrion Winfrey, per @AaronWilson_NFL.@PerrionGSD earned All-#UFL honors this season with Birmingham, as a key force up front with 29 tackles & a sack.



Another Stallion headed to Dallas. pic.twitter.com/XN9tOwU8u0 — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) June 18, 2025

The 24-year-old defensive lineman just played in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions for their 2025 season. Winfrey established himself as one of the best defenders in spring football as he racked up 29 tackles and a sack en route to winning All-UFL honors.

The former Browns defender signed with the Stallions on October 3, 2024, after not being on an NFL roster since 2023. Winfrey was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma by the Browns.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman appeared in 14 games across two seasons with the Browns and New York Jets (13 as a rookie in 2022).

In his rookie season, Winfrey had 22 combined tackles, three quarterback pressures, two QB hits, two pass deflections, a tackle for loss, and a half sack.

However, the Browns quickly cut ties with Winfrey in the summer before the 2023 season after he was reportedly listed as a suspect in a robbery incident. The young defensive lineman didn’t face charges, according to Fox 8 in Cleveland.

The ex-Browns defender had another off-the-field incident in April 2023, but the charges were dropped after he reportedly completed a pre-trial diversion program. Winfrey then signed with the Jets on November 7, 2023, and appeared in one game. However, his Jets’ tenure ended on the practice squad IR in December 2024.

Winfrey didn’t make the most of his NFL opportunity the first time, but he’s getting a second chance after a successful year in the UFL. We’ll see if he can crack the Cowboys’ 53-man roster, which will be tough as they have a lot of talent on the defensive line.

