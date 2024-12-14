Former Browns Draft Bust Somehow Lands on Super Bowl Contender
By Cem Yolbulan
Teams around the NFL are making roster moves in preparation for the offseason or the playoffs. Teams not chasing a postseason spot are adding players to evaluate for next season, while contenders are signing players with the hopes of improving their depth for their postseason run.
The Kansas City Chiefs did exactly that on Friday when they signed former Browns defender Siaki Ika. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the reigning Super Bowl champs are bringing in the former third-round pick to the practice squad.
NFL News: Chiefs Sign DT Siaki Ika
Ika was Cleveland's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a successful collegiate tenure at LSU and Baylor, Ika was seen as a competent defensive lineman who could provide valuable depth to the Browns. Unfortunately, he was never able to adapt to the pro game and was released after his rookie campaign.
In his only season with Cleveland, Ika appeared in four games and played 100 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps. He wasn't able to generate any stats in this limited playing time.
After his release before the 2024 season, Ika was re-signed to the practice squad but was never elevated to the active roster. He was waived on October 15 and joined the Eagles practice squad. His tenure in Philadelphia didn't last very long, either, and he was released a week later. After another short stint on the practice squad there, he was once again released at the end of November.
The Chiefs provide a new challenge and opportunity for Ika. The 24-year-old defender has a chance to learn from one of the best defensive tackles ever, Chris Jones. He will be behind Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel, and Derrick Nnadi in the rotation and will look to get a chance if any of them goes down with an injury.