Former Browns Pass Catcher Likely Regrets Joining New Team After OTAs

The NFL offseason is well underway, with the next step in the process being training camp and preseason.

For several veterans and rookies, training camp and preseason present one more opportunity to win over their respective coaches as they vie for a spot on the 53-man roster or practice squad. The Cleveland Browns will have a few notable training camp battles to watch out for, including the starting QB job that will keep the fan base on their toes.

At the same time, many former Browns players will try to win jobs with their new teams. One of those ex-Browns is veteran tight end Harrison Bryant.

The 27-year-old pass catcher spent the first four years of his career with the Browns, where he started in 33 games. However, Bryant left Cleveland following the 2023 season and signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bryant didn’t do much last year with the Raiders (nine receptions for 86 yards), but still found his next opportunity this offseason. The ex-Browns pass catcher signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ decision to sign Bryant in March caught some by surprise, given that they still have Dallas Goedert. However, Goedert’s future in Philly was unclear, leading to the belief that Bryant could have a notable role with the Eagles.

Fast forward a few months, and it appears that Bryant might have an uphill climb to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

Philadelphia kept Goedert, signing him to a one-year, $10 million restructured contract last month. And not to mention, the Eagles have a slew of tight ends, including veteran Kylen Granson (also signed to a one-year deal), E.J. Jenkins, Nick Muse, and Cameron Latu.

The Eagles’ top-two tight end spots are likely locked in with Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, leaving five players competing for the TE3 job. Among those five tight ends, Muse reportedly stole the show at minicamp, which doesn’t bode well for the former Brown.

That said, Bryant still has time to stand out, but he needs to do it fast, as he could be looking for his next team later this summer.

