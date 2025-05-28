Former Browns Playmaker Is Ecstatic to Be Out of Cleveland

It is hard to blame former Cleveland Browns players for celebrating leaving Deshaun Watson and a frustrating offense behind. Even with the team turning the page to Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, the recent offensive performance is enough to make players all too happy to move on. This appears to be the case for former Browns receiver Elijah Moore. The receiver said he "couldn't do anything but smile" after catching a pass from the MVP Josh Allen. In many ways, it is hard to blame Moore for being excited about an inarguable upgrade.

This is yet another headline of a former player taking a step forward after leaving the Browns. It is a tired story, the fan base is beyond ready to see change. There is cautious hope that perhaps Sanders or Gabriel will be the pieces to help turn this page. However, it is going to take more than one season of sustained change for Cleveland's reputation to begin to change.

Former Cleveland Browns WR Elijah Moore is Celebrating His New Team

Moore spent the 2023-24 season with the Browns and was a consistent offensive contributor. Despite the revolving door at quarterback as Watson dealt with endless injuries, Moore found ways to contribute. While the numbers were far from elite, it is lost production for a franchise that is working to replace a number of veteran contributors.

For Moore, there is no way around the fact that this is a huge upgrade. If there is one team in the conference capable of unseating the Kansas City Chiefs, it is Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills. While we are yet to see the team win against the Chiefs in a game of note, the addition of Moore certainly helps increase the team's chances of pulling off an upset.

It is a great move for the Bills and one that Moore is understandably excited about. Cleveland has to understand this is the position it has put former players in when it comes to how excited they are for a change of scenery. This attitude again illustrates just how desperate for change the franchise must be and why hope remains that perhaps 2025 will finally begin this page turn.

