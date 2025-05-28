Former Browns QB Already Blowing His Chance at New Starting Job in OTAs

Former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Jameis Winston signed with the New York Giants this offseason. The former Brown is attempting to prove himself capable of winning a starting job that appears to be up for grabs. With the coaching staff and front office under immense pressure, they are likely going to roll with one of the two veteran options on the current roster. If early results are any indication, it would seem Russell Wilson is the early favorite to win the starting job.

Wilson has looked sharper in OTAs than Winston, who has been facing an all-too familiar problem. Early on, the quarterback threw an interception and attempted to throw a second, which was dropped by the defender. This is a defining trait for the former Cleveland quarterback who simply cannot get out of his own way. Winston is a gunslinger in every sense of the word and might throw six touchdowns one week, only to turn the ball over the same number of times the next.

A Familiar Foe Continues to Haunt Former Browns QB Jameis Winston in New Landing Spot

This is the problem that ended Winston's career as a starting quarterback. Tampa Bay opted to replace the veteran with Tom Brady after years of frustrating turnovers. In the time since, the quarterback has bounced around the league on the fringes of relevance. Now, the Giants' level of desperation has created a possible void for the quarterback to step into.

However, it appears it is Wilson who is going to be taking advantage of the chance to continue his career as a starter. Winston simply cannot stop throwing interceptions and risky passes that he simply doesn't have the arm to make work. As great as the quarterback can be to watch, he simply isn't the starting answer you want your team to settle on.

This is exactly what the Browns found out after Deshaun Watson was lost for the 2024 season and were forced to turn to the backup. If the Giants are wise, the team will move forward with Russell Wilson or rookie Jaxson Dart as the starter. Jameis Winston is simply too big a risk for the franchise to take.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: