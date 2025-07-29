Former Browns QB Is Destined to Be Cut During Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is easily the biggest storyline surrounding the organization during training camp. After drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel to join veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, there's stiff competition happening.

This franchise has cycled through seemingly countless failed signal callers, so fans have seen tons of guys come and go over the years.

There's hope that either Sanders or Gabriel could be the leader of the future, though one former Browns quarterback already looks like an obvious cut candidate on his new team in the middle of camp.

Former Browns QB Bailey Zappe Is Obvious Cut Candidate at Training Camp

Bailey Zappe, a fourth-year vet who spent time with Cleveland in 2024, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The Browns poached him from the Chiefs' practice squad last season, so he's familiar with the system, though other moves suggest Kansas City intends to cut him sooner rather than later.

Patrick Mahomes is obviously the starter, but the Chiefs added Gardner Minshew as well. Head coach Andy Reid traditionally only keeps two quarterbacks on the active roster, meaning Zappe and long-time Chief Chris Oladokun are likely fighting for a practice squad spot, barring an injury or meltdown from Minshew.

Zappe started just one game for Cleveland last year, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards with one TD and two interceptions in a 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He had some promising moments with the New England Patriots early in his career, though it's obvious that Zappe profiles as a journeyman whose most optimistic outcome is as a backup.

It's certainly possible that Zappe goes through waivers and remains on the practice squad as he was previously, and he'll get an opportunity during the preseason to show he belongs on a roster. Even still, he faces an uphill battle, and it feels overwhelmingly likely that he'll wind up getting cut by roster cutdown day.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is focused on finally identifying an answer at the most important position in sports. Zappe wasn't able to impress the coaching staff enough, but perhaps Sanders or Gabriel could. The Browns seem willing to try anything, as this roster seems built to compete now, aside from the elephant in the room.

We'll see what comes in future weeks, but don't expect Zappe, who ranked 73rd out of 75 qualified quarterbacks at Pro Football Focus, to be returning to Cleveland anytime soon.

