Former Browns QB Is One Step Closer to Retirement After Latest Extension News

While the Cleveland Browns remain focused on their own quarterback debate, another former starter has appeared to hit a bump in the road after coming out of retirement. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talked the experienced quarterback out of walking away, selling his new franchise, and Keenum's perspective role. One that is a bit in question after the Bears announced the extension of Tyson Bagent. It is a legitimate question to begin to wonder if Chicago believes Keenum will soon walk away.

Whether it is ahead of the 2025 season or at the end of the year, this is a move that suggests Keenum has made it clear he won't be around for long. The veteran's value to the Bears is in his experience and ability to help Caleb Williams take the next step. It wouldn't be shocking to see this turned into a coaching role and the former Brown step right into a new career the moment he retires.

Regardless, it is an interesting story not only from Cleveland's perspective, but for one of the league's most accomplished backups. Keenum has spent time not only with the Browns but the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, Bills, and now the Bears. Perhaps the quarterback's most famous moment was in Minnesota, delivering the infamous "Minnesota Miracle," giving the franchise a walk-off win over the New Orleans Saints.

The #Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10 million contract extension worth up to $16M with incentives, his reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management tell The Insiders.@CHGO_Bears first reported the deal, which ties Bagent to Chicago through 2027. pic.twitter.com/rL2XgKK2qF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 20, 2025

Former Browns Quarterback Clearly Closing in on Retirement

Mike Garafolo reported the details of the contract after the Bears announced the initial move. Bagent has been signed to a two-year deal that can be worth up to $16 million with incentives. However, it seems that the $10 million floor of the deal is more likely to be what the backup is making. This clearly paints a picture that the former Cleveland quarterback will soon be on his way out of the league.

This isn't exactly breaking news with Keenum wanting to retire ahead of the 2025 season. Changing his mind and retiring now or opting to do so at the end of the season wouldn't come as a shock. It is somewhat surprising the Browns didn't consider a reunion with Keenum ahead of the deal with Chicago, as the franchise continues to collect the position without any clear answer.

For Keenum, it has been an impressive career that has seen the quarterback fill a number of roles while producing at a high level. If this does prove to be the end for the quarterback, there is no question his presence will be missed.

