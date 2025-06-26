Former Browns QB on Thin Ice After Offseason Workouts

Cleveland Browns fans cannot wait for training camp to start next month, as they want to see who will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

The Browns have four quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders) competing for the starting job. The battle started in OTAs and minicamp and will continue throughout the summer.

No one has emerged from the pack yet, but we should have a good idea when these QBs have to face different competition in the preseason.

Coincidentally, a former Browns quarterback is in an almost similar situation with his new team.

Ex-Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Thin Ice

Former Cleveland signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson was traded in the offseason to the Eagles in exchange for Pickett.

At the time, it was believed that Thompson-Robinson would be the QB3 in Philadelphia behind the likes of starter Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. However, the Eagles decided to add a new QB into the mix, as they drafted Kyle McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

When that pick was made, it officially put the ex-Browns quarterback on thin ice, as he has to compete for the QB3 job with a rookie. Now, one would think that, given Thompson-Robinson’s NFL experience, he would have the upper hand in OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

However, the former Browns draft pick has been outplayed by the rookie quarterback, according to the latest reports out of Philadelphia.

Kyle McCord with a dart to a tightly covered Nick Muse in the end zone for a TD during a goal-to-go situation.



Impressive throw into traffic for the rookie QB. Very small sample size bc they barely rep but he’s been better than Dorian Thompson-Robinson this spring #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 10, 2025

Eagles beat writer Martin Frank of Delaware Online wrote two weeks ago that McCord has already “won” the QB3 job and “seems ahead” of the former Browns QB. Martin also pointed out that Thompson-Robinson doesn’t have the same accuracy as McCord, but the former Browns QB has the edge in mobility.

If you’re Thompson-Robinson, this is the worst-case scenario, as you don’t want to be behind the 8-ball through the spring workout circuit. Now, this puts a lot of pressure on the ex-Browns quarterback to perform in training camp and preseason.

The last time we saw Thompson-Robinson on the field, he didn’t play much in Cleveland’s Week 18 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Overall, his tenure with the Browns was a mixed bag. He had a career 52.6 completion percentage, along with one touchdown pass and 10 interceptions.

That said, the 25-year-old QB has a chance to change the narrative about his NFL future, but it needs to start immediately, or he could be a free agent at the end of the summer.

