Former Browns QB Snags Last-Minute Workout Before Training Camp

With training camps already underway across the league, the pressure is on for many veterans to secure a spot with a new team in hopes of making the 53-man roster.

However, if you are a free-agent quarterback looking to get on a team, the job opportunities are few and far between. Most teams have their QB depth chart set for the summer and won’t be making any wholesale changes between now and the end of the preseason.

That said, when opportunities come along for a workout, you take advantage of them and see if it works out in your favor. That’s what one former Cleveland Browns quarterback just recently did.

Ex-Browns QB Tyler Huntley Receives Workout From Cincinnati Bengals

On Sunday, Howard Balzer of the CardsWire reported that former Browns QB Tyler Huntley was among the group of signal callers that worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals signed QB Desmond Ridder and also had tryouts from C.J. Beathard and Tyler Huntley — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) July 21, 2025

The Bengals decided not to sign Huntley after the workout. Instead, Cincinnati inked former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder to a deal, who played his college ball at the University of Cincinnati.

Even though Huntley didn’t get signed, it was still good to see the former Browns QB get a workout closer to training camp. Huntley has received little to no interest in free agency, despite what he saw from him last year with the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran dual-threat QB was cut loose by the Browns at the end of the preseason last year, but was picked up by his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, days later. However, Huntley did not stick on the Ravens’ practice squad for long as the Dolphins scooped him up.

Miami needed some quarterback depth, especially with Tua Tagovailoa suffering a concussion and then later in the year, a hip sprain.

Huntley started in five games for the Dolphins, where he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 135 yards on the ground and two scores.

Huntley didn’t put up overly spectacular numbers, but it was good enough for him to show teams that he should be on a roster. However, the veteran QB must wait to see if another opportunity emerges as we head into training camp and the first preseason games.

