Former Browns RB Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive

NFL training camp is officially on the horizon after organized team activities (OTAs) began around the league this week. Much like a handful of other teams, the Cleveland Browns' OTAs don't begin until Tuesday, giving Kevin Stefanski's roster less than a week to prepare for the next offseason phase.

For teams like the Browns with a far-from-finished roster, there's still time to add extra depth before the action starts. Although Cleveland doesn't have much of a need for him, one ex-Browns running back is still available to help needy backfields as the OTA season continues.

Former Browns RB D'Onta Foreman is Still Unemployed During OTAs

May is almost over, and former Browns RB D'Onta Foreman is still left without a job as OTAs heat up.

With Nick Chubb recovering from significant injuries, the Browns signed Foreman last offseason to help lessen Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.'s load. The ex-Texas Longhorn seemed suited for the job, given that he had previously racked up 2,668 scrimmage yards and 17 touchdowns on 586 touches across 52 games played with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears.

Dealing with injuries of his own, Foreman wound up making 11 appearances (3 starts) for the Browns in 2024. The Texas City, TX native ended up converting 71 carries into 232 rushing yards and 34 catches into 342 receiving yards, all while scoring three TDs along the way. He also finished with his worst Pro Football Focus run grade (58.5) since the start of 2020.

Throw in the fact that he averaged a career-worst 3.3 rushing yards per carry, and it isn't surprising that no one is rolling the dice on Foreman's services. His yards per carry and game have declined in back-to-back seasons, and his having just turned 29 years old in April likely indicates that he won't be turning back the clock anytime soon.

Although there's plenty of time left in the offseason, it's hard to picture Foreman being signed before OTAs end. He'll likely have to wait until training camp and preseason injuries pop up to find an opening, meaning he could be stewing in the unemployment line for another two-plus months if he can't land a job based on his name and history alone.

Who knows? Foreman has over $8.9 million in career earnings, per Spotrac, so perhaps the former Browns RB will walk away from football altogether if he can't find a job soon.

