Former Failed Browns Starter Still Can't Find a Job in May

The Cleveland Browns had an interesting approach to the 2025 offseason. In free agency, the Browns added seven players, four on defense and three on offense. Two of their three offensive signings were offensive linemen. Then, despite picking two defensive players with their first two picks in the draft, Cleveland selected five offensive players.

Of the five picks on offense, the Browns drafted two running backs and two quarterbacks. While the latter is a rare occurrence, one thing is true for both positions to succeed: they need a strong offensive line.

Even though Cleveland brought in new talent up front, they also moved on from a former top pick. Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., once expected to anchor the line, remains unsigned in May.

Former Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Has Yet to Find a Job for 2025

In 2020, the Browns selected Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft. As a rookie, Wills was solid, allowing only four sacks, five quarterback hits, nine quarterback hurries, and 18 QB pressures, according to PFF. He did, however, miss two games in his rookie year due to a minor shin injury.

In his second season, the University of Alabama product allowed five sacks, four quarterback hits, 19 QB hurries and 28 QB pressures in 13 games. In addition to getting hurt again, Wills seemed to take a slight step back in year two.

The 2022 season was the one and only year Wills played all 17 games, and it didn't end great. He allowed six sacks, 11 QB hits, 24 QB hurries and 41 QB pressures. Furthermore, he recorded a pass blocking grade of 69.6 (59th of 140), a run blocking grade of 55.3 (96th of 140) and an overall grade of 62.9 (76th of 140). For a former 10th overall pick, that is a terrible performance.

Unfortunately, over the past two seasons, injuries held Wills to just 13 games. In those games, he allowed six sacks, eight quarterback hits, 26 QB hurries and 40 QB pressures. Given his underwhelming performance and injury troubles in five seasons, it's not a surprise that Cleveland let him walk this offseason.

Be that as it may, the fact that he still hasn't landed on a team, given how organizations are always looking for more offensive linemen, is shocking. As such, don't be shocked if the 25-year-old ends up on a team at some point during the 2025 NFL season.

