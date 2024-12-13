Former Star Browns WR Suddenly Cut By Another New Team Before Week 15
Stop me if you've heard this one before: Odell Beckham was available on the open market and seemed to have interest from just about every top offense in the NFL. He got to pick his new home, and he chose a landing spot that had a lot of fans hyped up about what he could bring to the table. And then, without nearly living up to that hype, he overstayed his welcome.
Beckham, not even one full season into his time with the Miami Dolphins, has "mutually agreed to part ways" with the team.
Odell Beckham is Unemployed (Again)
It sure feels like that "mutually agreed to part ways" wording is designed to just soften the blow, but it's also not hard to see how that ends up being the situation.
Beckham, presumably, is unhappy that he hasn't been able to earn a role in the Miami offense. He's been targeted only 18 times and played only 20% of the snaps in the nine games in which he's been active. So, surprising nobody, he thinks that's on the team and asks for his release.
The team, recognizing full well how little Beckham means to their offense and not wanting to deal with any drama, agrees that they'd rather just have him out of the building.
Is this a bit of a harsh outlook on things? Sure, but you're not going to find many people in Cleveland who aren't quick to take a harsh view of Beckham after the way his Browns career fizzled out. I'll admit that he did show in 2023 that he probably still has some good football left in the tank. But there's a reason he's little more than a mercenary for Super Bowl hopefuls at this point.
He could be a good fit in Kansas City. He could be a good fit in Detroit. These teams need a bit of wide receiver help for just a few games down the stretch. But if he does sign with a contender for the playoffs, don't expect them to be looking to extend his contract in the offseason.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: