Isaiah Bond Just Erased Last Trace of Diontae Johnson's Failed Browns Tenure

It's been quite an eventful offseason for the Cleveland Browns, who entered April's NFL draft without a long-term solution at quarterback and still don't have one despite a pair of dart throws in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Pass-catching options and skill-position players have never really been an issue, with guys like Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku all playing like some of the better players at their respective positions in the league. That said, there have been some obvious failures and whiffs.

One of those whiffs, Diontae Johnson, is no longer with the team, and now rookie Isaiah Bond has officially erased the last trace of Johnson's time in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns WR Isaiah Bond (@isaiahbond_) is wearing number 16. Last assigned to Diontae Johnson. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/qBhWzMl1uZ — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) August 30, 2025

Browns Give Diontae Johnson's Old Number to Rookie WR Isaiah Bond

As announced on X, Bond will wear No. 16 with the Browns. That's Johnson's old number, so the organization has officially turned the page on what was a disastrous tenure.

Johnson never actually recorded a statistic in Cleveland, and he's bounced around the league trying to find a home for several years now. After a successful stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Johnson has played for Cleveland, the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers. Reports suggest he's a problem in the locker room and has quit on his teammates, so it's not particularly surprising that he's currently out of a job.

For the Browns, it was wise to admit a sunk cost and move on before Johnson could torpedo the offense. Now, they'll prioritize developing the undrafted rookie in Bond and proceed with Jeudy as the top pass-catching option. Depth is always important at receiver and the franchise is hopeful that Bond can develop into a reliable complementary option.

Regarding Johnson, it's fair to wonder whether his NFL career is over. He's still just 29 years old and has a 1,000-yard season under his belt, so this is a player with potential, but it's clear that the league doesn't feel comfortable enough with him at this stage.

That Cleveland is moving on by giving Bond Johnson's old number isn't particularly surprising, and it indicates that there's no chance of Johnson returning to the Browns. He's not worth the trouble at this point, and the organization is taking a definitive stance to close the door moving forward.

