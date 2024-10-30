It Took just One Week for Browns Draft Bust to Be Cut By Second Team
With the 2024 season not going anywhere close to how Cleveland Browns fans imagined it, fans are spending a lot of time thinking about "what if" scenarios. And that includes keeping an eye on former players. Would things be different if GM Andrew Berry and company had a better offseason? Are there players we had in-house who could be the difference makers that would have kept this Browns squad in playoff contention?
Fans just got confirmation that one of the players they let walk was the right move, at least. It was a surprise to see Cleveland move on from a 2023 third-round pick as quickly as they did when they put Siaki Ika on the practice squad, and then eventually released him in mid-October.
Only six days after being signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad (with a hilariously festive themed graphic for their throwback week), Siaki Ika has once again been released.
Ika played 105 snaps (100 on defense, 5 on special teams) for the Browns in his 2023 rookie season, appearing in four games. He didn't make any sort of an impact on the defensive line, and apparently didn't look like he had made many strides in training camp. He was waived in August, being re-signed to the practice squad.
Cleveland released Ika on October 15, and it took him about a week to find a new team.
NFL teams are never shy about taking shots on players who were once high draft picks, and that 2023 third-round draft status should keep Ika on other teams' radars. It might take him a little longer than a week to find a new home this time, but don't be surprised to see him land on another practice squad in 2024 and at least get a training camp shot somewhere else next summer.
As for Cleveland, it's looking like it won't be long before fans are ready to turn their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft and start thinking about the future again.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: