Jameis Winston Takes Big Step Toward Browns Exit With Latest News

Despite entering the offseason with a ton of major questions, the Cleveland Browns have been surprisingly quiet to kick off free agency. While they answered one of them by re-signing Myles Garrett to a monster new deal, the vast majority of Cleveland's free agents remain unsigned.

That includes veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. In the midst of uncertainty in the Browns' QB room, Winston is widely expected to sign elsewhere this spring. Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, he is taking a big step towards that this week.

Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources.



While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/775R4CwG6h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2025

NFL Free Agency: QB Jameis Winston Visiting the Giants on Tuesday

Winston is reportedly visiting with the New York Giants on Tuesday. As Pelissero pointed out, the Giants have Aaron Rodgers as their top target but are considering other experienced signal-callers like Winston, Russell Wilson, and another former Brown, Joe Flacco.

This would be the third team in as many years for Winston. Following his fourth and final season with the Saints, Winston signed a one-year deal with Cleveland last offseason. He started in seven games, going 2-5, following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. During the Week 15 loss to the Chiefs, Winston was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who took over as the starter down the stretch.

Winston finished the year with a 61.1% completion rate, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an 80.6 passer rating. He leaves plenty to be desired as a starter at this point in his career but is a competent backup and an excellent locker-room presence.

The Browns have seemingly chosen to replace him with Kenny Pickett for next season. While Pickett will likely take over as the backup, who the Browns will have under center in Week 1 remains unanswered. With veteran quarterbacks coming off the market or never hitting the market (looking at you, Kirk Cousins), the Browns will presumably target a rookie quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

