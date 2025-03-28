Jameis Winston's New Competition Clearly Doesn't Respect Him

The Cleveland Browns have seen multiple players, including Jameis Winston, leave this offseason. After spending one season with the Browns, Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the New York Giants in free agency.

However, the Giants didn't take long to bring in another veteran signal-caller. New York signed Russell Wilson to a one-year, $10.5 million guaranteed deal with a chance to earn $21 million with incentives. Wilson had his introductory Zoom press conference with reporters on Wednesday and expressed that he expects to be New York's starter.

Wilson said, "Yeah, I expect to be the starter and come in here and be ready to rock and roll every day."

“I expect to be the starter. … You've got to lead, I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way.”



Winston started in seven games for Cleveland last season, going 2-5. He completed 61.1% of his throws for 2,121 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Winston has been a backup with New Orleans and Cleveland for the past five seasons. It looks like that trend will continue in 2025.

Wilson will be playing for his third team in three years. Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he went 6-5 as a starter. During those appearances, Wilson went 214-of-336 (63.7%) for 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Over 13 years, Wilson has won a Super Bowl and is a 10-time Pro Bowler. The 36-year-old has thrown for 46,135 passing yards, 350 passing touchdowns, and 111 interceptions in his career. Wilson will provide the Giants with more stability under center. He's won more in this league than Winston and has taken care of the ball more.

Based on the contracts handed out to the two guys, it's clear that New York looks at Wilson as the starter. He believes that, and let it be known in his first press conference with team reporters.

