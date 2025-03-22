Jameis Winston Signing Makes it Obvious Who the Next Browns QB Will Be

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback question remains unanswered as we wrap up Week 2 of free agency. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy signal-caller on the roster right now and who will be under center in the first game of the 2025 season remains to be seen.

With the latest free agency development on Friday night, however, we are getting closer to finding out the answer to that question. Former Browns QB Jameis Winston signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants on Friday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This means that the Browns are now in the driver's seat in their pursuit of their top QB target.

Browns Now in Driver's Seat to Land Russell Wilson

The New York Giants, along with the Steelers and the Browns, were reportedly interested in Russell Wilson. Signing Winston, however, likely takes them out of the running. It increasingly looks like the Giants will draft a rookie QB with their no. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and have Winston back him up.

Considering that the Steelers are in the final stages of negotiations with Aaron Rodgers, that doesn't leave many other options for Wilson. Cleveland's interest in the 36-year-old is well documented and the former Super Bowl winner would arguably be the best quarterback the Browns could reasonably acquire this offseason.

The only other viable option remains Kirk Cousins. However, the Atlanta Falcons are showing no indication that they are willing to cut him, making a trade the only way to get him. Waiting around to see if they can acquire him and then giving up draft capital to do so is a risky move, making Wilson the no-brainer choice.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: