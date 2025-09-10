Jerry Jeudy Making Sure He's in Ravens' Heads Ahead of Rematch

The Cleveland Browns travel to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 as both teams fight to get their first win of the season.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy spoke to the media on Wednesday and was asked what challenges the Ravens' secondary presents. The Alabama product isn't fazed at all by that unit and answered, "No challenges,” per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

And that's exact type of mindset that fans are thrilled to see from their No. 1 WR.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Has No Fear of Ravens Secondary

Baltimore's secondary was torched in Week 1, as the Buffalo Bills finished with 389 passing yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo had five players record 50-plus receiving yards, which helped the offense put up 22 points in the fourth quarter alone.

While Buffalo had the luxury of Josh Allen leading the charge, Jeudy can't wait to line up against the secondary. In two games against the Ravens last season, he had 11 catches (21 targets) for 142 receiving yards. He finished with at least 60 receiving yards in both outings and knows he can rack up more, especially after seeing what the Ravens did on Sunday night.

No matter where the Bills threw the ball, they had success. Nate Wiggins (51.6 overall grade per PFF), Marlon Humphrey (47.3 overall grade per PFF), and Jaire Alexander (29.8 overall grade per PFF) were all picked apart at one point or another. Each DB also had a passer rating allowed of 95 or higher in the loss.

Veteran Joe Flacco is at the point in his career where he doesn't care about what anyone has to say and will be sure to give Jeudy the chance to make plays downfield. With the way the Ravens' secondary covered receivers in Week 1, there will be chances to make plays on the ball.

In the opener loss to Cincinnati, Jeudy had five catches (8 targets) for 66 yards, but had multiple drops in the outing. After seeing how the Ravens struggled, in addition to the hope that the drops are cleaned up this Sunday, Jeudy has a chance to explode in Week 2.

The 26-year-old isn't hiding the fact that he has no worries going up against Baltimore, and he is right to share that confidence. This will only add to the excitement of the matchup, and fans should expect to see Jeudy jawing at the defenders if he makes plays throughout the game.

