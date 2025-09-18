Jim Schwartz Puts Browns Defender on Notice After Clear Struggles

Despite keeping the Cincinnati Bengals in check in Week 1 and hanging around with the Baltimore Ravens through three quarters in Week 2, the Cleveland Browns have some work to do after an 0-2 start to the season. All has not been bad for Cleveland, though, as its defense has quietly been impressive in its two losses.

After holding the Bengals to just 17 points, the Ravens put up 41, but only 17 of those points could be attributed to the defense due to a pair of special teams issues in the opening quarter. While the defense has done its part to keep the Browns in their first two games against quality division opponents, second-stringer Cameron Mitchell, who took over for starting cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday after what was later revealed as cramping, did not fare too well.

He gave up three TDs and did himself no favors whatsoever in a fill-in role. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did not hold back when assessing the third-year player's performance, saying it comes down to technique, awareness, and confidence.

"It's life in the big city for a corner," Schwartz said, per ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi. "He needs to bounce back from that."

Cameron Mitchell's Struggles Should Not Overshadow Cleveland's Strong Defense So Far

Although the Browns have yet to record a takeaway, their defense has done more than enough to give them a chance to win. The takeaways may not be there yet, but the pressure certainly has been from Cleveland's defensive front. According to TeamRankings, the Browns are tied for eighth in the league with an average of three sacks per game.

Ward is expected to be on the field this Sunday, which is crucial going against a Green Bay Packers squad that has marched down the field with relative ease against 2024 playoff teams in the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders, relying on a strong run game from Josh Jacobs and efficient passing from QB Jordan Love, who has yet to throw an interception. That type of explosiveness is why head coach Kevin Stefanski expects the defense to have a tough task.

"It's a tremendous offensive attack that Coach (Matt) LaFleur has going," Stefanski said, per Fred Greetham of the Orange and Brown Report. "Like we talked about the quarterback making great decisions, but they have the ability to throw it to all their guys - whether it's the receivers, the tight ends or the running backs. And it comes in a variety of scheme. It can be hard play action shots down the field. They can spread you out very quickly with some of the things they do. They're an excellent motion team. So, it's a great, great challenge. But there's certainly a number of guys on their offense that they try to get the ball to."

Coming into the season, the focus was on Cleveland's QB situation after drafting Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. While veteran Joe Flacco has not done much to settle the QB debate yet, the decision to select Sanders appears to have been a mistake. However, the defense has been a bright spot through two difficult games. Throw in the impressive debut from RB Quinshon Judkins in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and there is at least a silver lining despite the winless start.

Aside from those costly special teams issues, the younger CBs like Mitchell must improve in all phases if they are going to earn playing time. It was a tough position to be in, already going against Baltimore, but that type of performance from Mitchell will not hold up in the long term, especially for a franchise that already finds itself playing catch-up once again.

