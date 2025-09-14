Joe Flacco Isn't the Problem for the Cleveland Browns' Offense

Knee-jerk reactions are going to come hard and fast after the Cleveland Browns' disastrous loss on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns were in the fight for most of the game, but eventually issues on special teams, a defense that ran out of gas, and an offense desperate for anything fell the Brownies in what ended up being a lopsided blowout.

Still, the Browns were only down ten heading into the 4th quarter. They were very much in striking distance to tie things up. The only problem is that the Browns over-relied on starting quarterback Joe Flacco. This may seem like the 40-year-old is at fault here, and certainly, his interception was a thing of utter frustration.

Browns' Lack of Talent Is a Bigger Concern Than Joe Flacco

Yet, the issue Flacco is dealing with isn't his age or declining play; it's the one thing we knew he was going to have to deal with all season: a lack of talent around him. Flacco doesn't have a real number one receiver, with Jerry Jeudy being, at best, a number two option. A number two option who led the NFL in drops last year.

Flacco isn't someone like Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, who can rely on his own natural talents to circumvent the issues an offense has. Flacco has to rely on his players getting open, an issue as noted multiple times on the broadcast, they were just unable to do. That's partly because the Baltimore Ravens offense is that good, and it's also partly because the Browns' skilled players are anything but.

With the offensive line constantly being bullied by the Ravens, receivers not having the skills needed to get separation, and head coach Kevin Stefanski underusing his running backs, the blowout was all but expected.

The Browns could've kept running the ball. The running backs only had 20 carries, with Quinshon Judkins getting just 10 carries and leading the team in attempts (and yards). It felt like Stefanski was too hell bent on proving his passing offense wasn't limited, and instead of using his backs more and focusing on play action, he just let Flacco get more and more frustrated in the backfield.

It's why that interception likely happened. Flacco was trying to make a play and get something going, and he just got caught. The Browns' offensive woes are layered and won't be helped by a change to a young quarterback. If you think the season is already over, that's fine. Let's see what the rookies can do, but if the Browns make a few quick moves to their receivers, then the Browns may just have a shot at making the playoffs just yet.

After all, that defense was impressive for most of the game. You can win with a defense like that.

