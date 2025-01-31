Johnny Manziel Offers Shedeur Sanders Grim Warning About Browns Failure
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have turned their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft. The only silver lining from the disastrous 2024 season was the fact that the team landed the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
With a ton of uncertainty around the QB situation and the future of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, there is a good chance the Browns will draft either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with that pick.
The Browns have not had the best luck in terms of the quarterbacks they have drafted or acquired. Johnny Manziel is the most obvious example of that failure. Coming into Cleveland with high expectations as the first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Johnny Football struggled with consistency and off-field issues. He was released by the Browns after two seasons and never played in the NFL again.
Based on his own experience, Manziel had a warning for Sanders or any QB who landed in Cleveland.
Johnny Manziel Warns Shedeur Sanders About Cleveland Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
In his appearance on the show, "Next Up with Adam Breneman", Manziel said that the Browns are a tough team to enter the NFL with, especially as a quarterback.
"Cleveland was definitely a tough place, especially coming in as a quarterback...It was a little backwards compared to what we were used to in an all-football building in college."- Johnny Manziel
Not only did Manziel talk about the instability of the organization, but he also talked about the distractions that made things difficult for him. He highlighted the fact that the organization was "a little backward" because everything from ticket sales to management was in the same building.
While that is surely an element the organization needs to improve, it is a relatively small aspect among a multitude of factors that contribute to success in the NFL. The Browns' lack of sustained success, continued mismanagement, and constant instability are the main factors why it can be hard for a star prospect to thrive. Just like most young players with high expectations, Shedeur Sanders will have to overcome those challenges to establish himself in the NFL.