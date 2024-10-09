Just-Released Pro Bowler is Perfect Mid-Season Addition for Browns
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are off to a disastrous start on both ends of the field. The offense is in shambles and the defense is nowhere near what it needs to be for this team to have a chance to compete on a weekly basis.
It is clear that certain things need to change in Cleveland. Whether it is the coaching staff, playcalling duties, or personnel upgrades, the front office needs to inject some life into this team to avoid a miserable season.
One thing that they can do is sign talented players who are available on the market. Fortunately for them, a Pro Bowl defender just became available and they should waste no time targeting him.
Devin White, who signed with the Eagles in the offseason, was released on Tuesday. The 26-year-old linebacker could be a talent upgrade in the Browns' linebacker room.
Browns Should Seriously Consider Signing LB Devin White
The Browns have a history of taking chances on established linebackers. In the 2024 offseason, they signed Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks in free agency. Bush has been playing particularly well to start the season, ranking 14th in the NFL in PFF grades among qualified linebackers.
Hicks is off to a slower start and he missed Week 5 with an injury. Winston Reid replaced him in the rotation against the Commanders and rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson saw his first defensive snaps. Considering the fact that Mohamoud Diabate is on the injured reserve list and Hicks is 32 years old, adding another talented defender into the mix makes a lot of sense for the Browns.
White was a No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He had a solid start to his career in Tampa Bay, making the Pro Bowl, earning second-team All-Pro honors, and winning the Super Bowl. After the Bucs refused to give him the contract extension he wanted, his performance took a dive and he eventually signed with the Eagles in free agency.
He may not be the player he was a few years ago but White could be a worthy flyer for this Browns defense in need of a boost.