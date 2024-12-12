Kareem Hunt Addresses Returning to Face Browns in New Comments
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 3-10 for the season. Their losing streak will likely extend in Week 15 when they host the 12-1 Chiefs on Sunday. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 4.5-point underdogs against the reigning champions.
At this point in the season, Browns fans don't have much to look forward to. They have mostly turned their attention to the offseason, but a win against the AFC contenders would be a sweet relief in a painful season.
One of the biggest storylines from Sunday's clash is the return of Kareem Hunt. The talented running back spent the past five years of his career in Cleveland before becoming a free agent in the 2024 offseason. The Browns decided not to bring him back and rode with the Nick Chubb-Jerome Ford-D'Onta Foreman-Pierre Strong Jr. group in the backfield.
After starting the season without a team, Hunt eventually signed with the team he started his career. The Chiefs brought him back after the injury to their starting RB Isiah Pacheco. Hunt has performed admirably, putting up 608 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. Now, he is looking forward to his first game back in Cleveland.
As Harold Kuntz reported, this is the first game Hunt has faced the Browns in Cleveland since 2018. As a member of the Chiefs, Hunt went for 141 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns against the Browns in his last matchup against the Browns.
"Definitely excited to see my family, see some of my close guys on the team. I definitely had a good time. Spent the last five years there so it is kind of different to be on the other side."- Kareem Hunt on return to Cleveland
The Pro Bowl rusher is looking for his first Super Bowl win with the Chiefs as they chase their historic three-peat. Whether Hunt has something special in store against his former team on Sunday remains to be seen.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER