Kenny Pickett Marking His Territory After Browns' Joe Flacco Signing

Heading into the offseason, the prevailing thought was that the Cleveland Browns would take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns will not have starter Deshaun Watson after suffering a torn Achilles last season and tearing it again months later.

If there’s any time for the Browns to make a move for a quarterback, it's now. However, they had other plans in mind for the QB position.

During the first wave of NFL free agency last month, Cleveland shockingly traded third-string QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. At the time, the idea was that Pickett would be competing or starting over a rookie quarterback.

However, the Browns once again made a detour, signing fan-favorite Joe Flacco to a one-year deal on Friday. With Flacco and Pickett in the fold, it likely makes no sense for the Browns to take a quarterback at No. 2 overall. It also means there’s a chance that Flacco could become a starter once again.

That said, the former first-round pick isn’t backing down from a potential challenge from Flacco as he tries to become a starter.

"That's the plan, man (to start), Pickett said Saturday during the Pitt spring game (h/t the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). I'm not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I'm excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

QB Kenny Pickett plans to start for Browns: "I'm not going there to hang out"https://t.co/wAs0r7vFHh pic.twitter.com/B8hRnLmMSR — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 13, 2025

Pickett, who was at the University of Pittsburgh spring game, also told reporters that he has a lot of respect for Flacco and looks forward to working with him.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback should win the starting job over Flacco, especially having the opportunity to sit behind Jalen Hurts last season in Philadelphia.

However, the Cleveland fan base has fond memories of what Flacco did in 2023, going on a late run and getting the team into the playoffs.

Pickett didn’t play often in Philadelphia last season but was okay in the two appearances for an injured Hurts. The 26-year-old quarterback completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Pickett also had a rushing touchdown for his efforts.

As things stand, Pickett vs. Flacco should be the QB battle this summer. But knowing how much work the Browns have done on the quarterback class, it wouldn’t be surprising if they drafted a guy to throw another wrench into this ever-changing battle.

