Kevin Stefanski Addresses Potential Browns Coaching Changes During Bye Week
Cleveland Browns fans' suffering has been put on a temporary hold as the team arrives at its Week 10 bye. The Browns' week off couldn't have come at a better time as they come off Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, cementing them as the AFC North's worst team with a 2-7 record.
NFL teams often use the bye week to tinker with their lineup and coaching staff, leaving Browns fans to wonder if head coach Kevin Stefanski has some changes in store. The fanbase is even more curious about his future after the New Orleans Saints fired HC Dennis Allen on Monday following the franchise's seventh straight loss.
Fortunately, Browns fans don't have to wait any longer for Stefanski's thoughts regarding his staff's outlook.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Anticipate "Major Changes."
Fans shouldn't expect the Browns' coaching staff to look any different when they return to the gridiron in Week 11. According to WEWS' Camryn Justice, Stefanski doesn't believe that there will be any "major changes" coming to the coaching staff in the next week.
Even though Stefanski said he's not anticipating any staffing changes, that doesn't mean changes aren't loom over the horizon. After all, assuming his job is in jeopardy, the last thing he'd do is openly admit that fact to the media.
At the same time, it isn't as if a coaching change would mean much at this point. The Browns are currently five games below the .500 mark and own the second-hardest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon. That's without mentioning how NFL Next Gen Stats are only giving Cleveland a 2.0% chance to make the playoffs.
As beloved as Stefanski is by Browns fans, it might be time for management to switch things up — either now or at the end of the 2024 campaign. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year has guided Cleveland to a 39-37 record across the last five seasons, however, he's also on pace for his third losing performance during that stretch.
If the Browns want to do a proper rebuild this offseason, saying goodbye to Stefanski could be necessary. Cleveland needs a head coach who can grow with its next crop of players, which means general manager Andrew Berry could pursue either someone with a more proven track record than Stefanski or an option with a cleaner slate.
At the end of the day, it'll be interesting to see how Stefanski finishes the year regardless of his job status. He'll likely be given the axe if he can't turn things around, however, a strong finish to the season could potentially buy another year to prove himself.
Stefanski and the Browns will return to action when they hit the road to face the Saints in Week 11.
