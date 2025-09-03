Kevin Stefanski Already Preparing Excuses for Browns' Bengals Matchup

The Cleveland Browns are facing an uphill battle this season as they look to rebound from a 3-14 season. The first step of that climb will begin when they welcome Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon and there isn’t much optimism things will get better as they rely on 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco to lead them back to the playoffs.

While fans can groan over the current state of the team, it becomes a different tune when it’s carried out by the head coach. When talking to reporters in advance of Sunday’s matchup, Kevin Stefanski lauded praise over new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden, but may have already prepared an excuse in a game where the Browns are likely to walk away with a loss.

Kevin Stefanski Accidentally Gave Browns an Excuse for Bengals Matchup

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Stefanski admitted there’s a bit of “unknown” facing the Bengals defense behind Golden, who came over from the collegiate ranks this offseason. While some would take this as stating the obvious, Stefanski took it a step further, admitting that Golden could “do anything from a front standpoint” or “a coverage standpoint.”

This is one of the reasons why the Bengals hired Golden to fix their defense after finishing tied for 25th in points allowed (434) last season. Serving as Marcus Freeman’s defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, Golden won the 2024 Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football and helped the Fighting Irish advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While this is an impressive resume, it’s not the first time Stefanski will be facing a creative defensive coordinator this season. Cleveland has challenges all over the schedule this season including a date with Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley on Sept. 21, a battle with Brian Flores and the Minnesota Vikings and two matchups with Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 12 and Dec. 28.

There’s also the fact that the Bengals defense has been in turmoil throughout the preseason. First-round pick Shemar Stewart didn’t sign until the first week of training camp due to a lengthy dispute with the team and Trey Hendrickson had another prolonged contract saga that ended when he received a raise on Aug. 25.

With two key pass-rushers sitting out for most of the offseason, it may not matter what Golden has up his sleeve when the Bengals come to town. But after watching a lackluster quarterback competition and a roster that lost more than it gained this offseason, it may be Stefanski ready to accept his fate in Week 1.

