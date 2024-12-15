Kevin Stefanski Gives Big Browns QB Update After Week 15 Benching
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns suffered their third-straight defeat on Sunday, losing 21-7 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was another rough performance by starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who completed 16-of-25 passes for 146 yards and three interceptions.
To put things in perspective for the Browns, Winston has had three games with at least three interceptions since being named the starting quarterback in Week 8. Additionally, he’s thrown eight interceptions and been sacked 11 times in the last three games, including today’s game against Kansas City.
After throwing his third interception, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had seen enough and benched Winston for second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
The young quarterback did not fare better against the Chiefs’ defense, completing 4-of-9 passes for 18 yards and an interception. He also added 16 rushing yards. Based on Winston’s play vs. the Chiefs, it’s only a matter of time before Stefanski makes a change at QB.
After the game on Sunday, Stefanski told reporters that he would make a decision later on the team’s starting QB, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Winston has done a solid job pushing the ball down the field, which is what Cleveland missed with Deshaun Watson under center. However, Winston has turned over the ball at an alarming rate, which is not winning or complementary football.
If the Browns were to make a quarterback change, this would be the right time to do it. The Browns’ last three games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.
None of those games will be easy for Cleveland, but if Thompson-Robinson can keep the box score clean, he’ll give the Browns a chance to be competitive. The Browns don’t have much to play for, making this a good time to see if Thompson-Robinson can be the QB2 next year or potentially the starter in 2025.
