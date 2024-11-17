Kevin Stefanski Puts Browns Veteran on the Chopping Block After Week 11 Disaster
By Joe Summers
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially put a struggling starter on the chopping block after a disastrous performance in Week 11, letting kicker Dustin Hopkins know that he simply has to improve.
Hopkins had perhaps the worst kicking performance we've seen in the 2024-25 season, missing both of his field goals in addition to one taken off the board by penalty.
Cleveland lost by 21 points, so Hopkins' struggles weren't the main storyline. Nonetheless, he drew Stefanski's ire in his post-game press conference.
Kevin Stefanski Calls Out Dustin Hopkins After Disaster Week 11 Effort
"He needs to make those kicks," Stefanski said. "He knows that he's been in this league a long time. He's kicked for a long time. I believe that he'll fix that issue that he had, and he'll be fine."
Even if Hopkins improves, there's little to believe the Browns will. They were blown out by one of the NFL's other worst teams, and the entire franchise looks like it's at least two or three years away from competing.
Cleveland's ownership put Stefanski in a horrible, untenable spot by acquiring Deshaun Watson, so he'll now likely be forced to result to throwing scapegoats under the bus to save his job. Even if he's successful, the future is no less bright than it was when Johnny Manziel melted down.
It's obvious that Cleveland's locker room is lost. Browns management has failed the roster and Stefanski and they're now left to pick up the pieces while Jimmy Haslam avoids any punishment or accountability.
Hopkins had a career-worst day but he's far from the problem. Stefanski isn't an issue either, though he may find himself on the ropes as Haslam desperately tries to salvage his pathetic reputation.
More Cleveland Browns News: