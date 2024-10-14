Kevin Stefanski Gives Bizarre Quote on Why Browns Won't Bench Deshaun Watson for Jameis Winston
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday, losing 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland didn’t score a single offensive touchdown as their lone TD in Week 6 came from a blocked field goal, scoop, and score by safety Rodney McLeod.
The Browns’ offense has struggled mightily during this four-game stretch, averaging 15 points per game. With Cleveland’s offense still falling short of expectations, fans are yearning for head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change at quarterback with Deshaun Watson.
However, Stefanski has been steadfast in his commitment to Watson despite the Browns losing and not improving.
On Monday, Stefanski was asked why he won’t replace Watson with backup Jameis Winston and gave a bizarre answer that Browns fans will not love.
“I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win,” Stefanski said (h/t Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated).
Browns fans are likely puzzled by Stefanski’s response as the team hasn’t won a game since Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In their Week 6 loss to the Eagles, Watson completed 16-of-23 passes (69.6 percent) for 168 yards.
However, he didn’t throw a single touchdown and was sacked five times. During this four-game losing streak, the veteran quarterback has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 665 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.
It’s good to see Watson isn’t turning over the ball, but he isn’t making plays in the passing game that we saw Joe Flacco make last year. And maybe Winston provides that spark to the passing game and keeps the season somewhat afloat.
But Stefanski is sticking with Watson in hopes that he figures something out over the next few weeks.
More Browns news and analysis: