Kevin Stefanski Must Cut Playmaker Who Burned Browns in Week 14 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
This has been a season from hell for the Cleveland Browns. Sitting at 3-10 heading into the final four games of the season, the Browns don't have anything to play for. So, they are losing the final stretch of the campaign to evaluate their players and decide on who to bring back for next season.
One of those players is Kadarius Toney. The former first-round pick joined the Browns practice squad earlier this season after disappointing stints with the Giants and the Chiefs. He was eventually promoted to the active roster before the Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite playing very limited snaps on Sunday, Toney managed to demonstrate everything that has gone wrong for him in the NFL. He was involved in two punt returns in the fourth quarter. In one, he earned a taunting penalty while making a fair catch, and in the other, he muffed it, and the Steelers recovered the ball with less than three minutes left in the game, sealing Cleveland's fate.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn't pleased with the 25-year-old playmaker. After the game, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported that the Browns head coach called the penalty "really disappointing" and that he will address it.
The Browns didn't lose to the Steelers because of Toney. Yet, it's clear that Toney is still the same player who struggles with effort, discipline, and simple things like catching or holding onto the ball.
Cleveland is running out of options at wide receiver. David Bell has been on the IR list since the start of the season and Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are both dealing with injuries, having missed Week 14. Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Michael Woods are the only other NFL-caliber wideouts on the team. If Kadarius Toney can't make an impact on this depleted Browns offense, his days in the NFL may be numbered.