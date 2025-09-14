Kevin Stefanski Putting Himself at Risk with Joe Flacco Loyalty

The Cleveland Browns got crushed on Sunday afternoon by the Baltimore Ravens in a 41-17 defeat. The Browns’ defense held firm against the Ravens’ running game (45 yards), despite Lamar Jackson torching them for four TD passes.

However, most of the discussion will be about the play of Joe Flacco. The veteran quarterback completed 25-of-45 passes for 199 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Flacco was also sacked twice. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut in the loss and threw his first NFL touchdown.

With Gabriel getting into the game, the conversation will start to murmur about who should be starting under center. After Sunday’s loss, Stefanski told reporters that he won’t consider a QB change from the veteran Flacco to Gabriel, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Stefanski also said, “We gave them 21 points … hard to win when you do that,” per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

Kevin Stefanski Can't Have Tunnel Vision at QB Position

As you can imagine, Browns fans on social media weren’t trying to hear that after seeing that performance from the offense. It almost sounds like the same stuff that Stefanski was saying last year when Deshaun Watson was playing not up to par.

That said, Cleveland didn’t have one or even two rookie QBs last year. They have that this year, and if Flacco struggles to play clean football (three interceptions), while also putting the defense in a tough spot, Stefanski has to pull him.

The Browns’ head coach must understand that, as much success Flacco brought him during the 2023 season, when he led Cleveland to the playoffs, he can’t let that loyalty blind him.

For Stefanski’s job security and the team’s future, Cleveland needs to see what they have in Gabriel if the veteran isn’t getting the job done. We know what Flacco is and isn’t at this stage of his career.

The veteran quarterback was supposed to have this offense playing somewhat good to average football, and that isn’t happening. Cleveland’s next game is against the Green Bay Packers, who look like a Super Bowl contender.

If Flacco once again turns the football over, the calls for Stefanski to make a switch at QB will only get louder and louder. And at a certain point, Stefanski won’t be able to dismiss those calls.

